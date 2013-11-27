BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
(Corrects speaker to CFO from CEO)
VIENNA Nov 27 Austrian real estate group CA Immo expects significantly lower rental income in the first quarter of next year, following a record third quarter and two large disposals it hopes to complete this quarter, its finance chief said on Wednesday.
"Q1 will be a significant lower line," Florian Nowotny said on a conference call after the company reported third-quarter results late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields and Louise Heavens)
* CEO Earl Austin's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million versus $3.05 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pesv1D Further company coverage: