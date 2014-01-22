VIENNA Jan 22 Austrian property group CA Immo
has bought back a financing portfolio worth a nominal
428 million euros ($580 million) from Volksbanken AG,
it said on Wednesday, giving no other financial details.
Secured real estate loans of CA Immo units in eastern Europe
and unsecured financing at the holding company level each
account for around half of the amount, it said.
CA Immo finance chief Florian Nowotny said the deal would
strengthen the structure of its balance sheet and let the group
quickly utilise funds from property sales in recent weeks.
"As early as the first quarter of 2014, we will feel the
benefit of a lasting reduction in payable interest," he added in
a statement.
($1 = 0.7383 euros)
