VIENNA, Aug 26 * CA Immobilien Q2 results * Due Aug 27, 1600 GMT * EBITDA seen up 8 percent at 57 mln euros Estimates for the results were collected Aug 22-Aug 26. Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros. Q2 Yr Chang Mean Median High Low No ago e% Prev. Q EBITDA 56.7 56.3 57.4 56.3 3 52.4 8.2 57.0 Operating 54.7 55.1 55.8 53.1 3 75.2 -27.3 51.6 result Result before 20.9 20.1 23.6 19.0 3 25.0 -16.4 27.8 tax Net profit 14.3 15.1 17.0 10.9 3 9.05 58.0 20.3 EPS 0.16 0.17 0.19 0.12 3 0.10 60.0 0.23 FY2013 Yr Chang Mean Median High Low No ago e% EBITDA 236 235 240 234 3 245 -3.7 Result before 90.1 93.0 96.4 80.8 3 72.5 24.3 tax Net profit 57.6 54.1 64.6 54.1 3 54.4 5.9 EPS 0.66 0.62 0.74 0.62 3 0.62 6.5 Dividend per 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.39 3 0.38 5.3 share Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) Estimates from: Baader Bank, Erste Bank, Kepler Cheuvreux (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Michael Shields)