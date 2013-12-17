BRIEF-Shanghai SMI's share trade to resume on March 31
March 29 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on March 31 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ni8p2o Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
VIENNA Dec 17 Austrian property group CA Immobilien has agreed to sell the Mercedes-Benz headquarters in Berlin to Union Investment for around 88 million euros ($121 million).
"After the successful conclusion of this project, developing further high-value office properties to strengthen our German asset portfolio is right at the top of our agenda," CA Immo Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer said in a statement.
The property is fully leased to Mercedes-Benz for 10 years, the company added on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
LONDON, March 29 The reflation trade that has pushed government bond yields sharply higher over the past six months has come to a halt, BlackRock's head of global bonds Scott Thiel said on Wednesday.
COPENHAGEN, March 29 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier to 25.3 billion Danish crowns ($3.67 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.