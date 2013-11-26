(Corrects 7th paragraph to say Frankfurt is biggest city in
Hesse but not capital)
* EBITDA up 5 pct to 65 mln euros vs Reuters poll avg 57 mln
* Tower 185, Hesse portfolio sales seen finalised by yr-end
* Net profit drops to 4 mln euros on interest rate hedges
VIENNA, Nov 26 Austrian real estate group CA
Immobilien reported an unexpected increase in core
profit in the third quarter thanks to record-high rental income
and cost cuts in personnel.
Rental income from the company's properties, which are
mostly office buildings in eastern Europe, Germany and Austria,
rose 6 percent to 75 million euros ($102 million) as the company
streamlined its portfolio and raised its rental margin.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 5 percent to 65 million euros, CA Immo said on
Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a fall to 57
million euros on average.
CA Immo, which is disposing of major assets to boost its
equity and lower its loan-to-value ratio, said it expected
operational developments to remain stable this quarter and kept
it goal of paying a dividend of 2 percent of net asset value.
The company's net asset value was 1.77 billion euros as of
Sept. 30, up from 1.69 billion euros at the end of 2012.
CA Immo said last month it had agreed to sell two thirds of
its Tower 185 project in Frankfurt to German pension funds for
about 330 million euros.
Two weeks later, it agreed to sell 36 office buildings in
the German state of Hesse, in which Frankfurt is the biggest
city, to Patrizia Immobilien for 800 million euros.
The company said those sales should be finalised by the end
of the year.
Net profit dropped to 4 million euros in the quarter from 13
million a year earlier on a fall in the value of its
interest-rate hedges, the company said.
Funds from operations (FFO), a measure of sustainable cash
flow, fell 8 percent in the first nine months to 70 million
euros from the year-earlier period, whose result had been
boosted by a gain from finance restructuring in eastern Europe.
($1 = 0.7374 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer and
David Evans)