VIENNA Nov 26 Austrian real estate group CA
Immobilien reported an unexpected increase in core
profit in the third quarter thanks to record-high rental income
and cost cuts.
Rental income rose 6 percent to 75 million euros ($102
million) as the company operated a more efficient portfolio and
increased its rental margin, CA Immo said on Tuesday.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 5 percent to 65 million euros. Analysts polled by
Reuters had expected a fall to 57 million euros on average.
($1 = 0.7374 euros)
