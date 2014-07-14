Fitch Affirms Wilton Re's Ratings; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Wilton Reassurance Company, Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited, Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York, Texas Life Insurance Company, and Wilco Life Insurance Company (collectively referred to as Wilton Re), as well as ivari. Fitch has also affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Wilton Re Ltd. at 'A-'. A complete