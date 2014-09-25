Sept 25 Cain Hoy Enterprises

* Statement regarding Tottenham Hotspur Limited

* Cain Hoy has subsequently terminated its assessment and accordingly is no longer considering making an offer for Tottenham Hotspur

* On 12 Sept, Cain Hoy enterprises, llc confirmed that it was at the preliminary stages of assessing a cash offer for Tottenham Hotspur