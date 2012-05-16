Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in Rajasthan August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - MSCI has added Cairn India (CAIL.NS), Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS) and Godrej Consumer Products (GOCP.NS) to its global indices, while deleting Suzlon Energy (SUZL.NS).

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC.NS) weighting also gets reduced in the MSCI indexes.

MSCI also adds Corporation Bank (CRBK.NS), Page Industries (PAGE.NS), IL&FS Transport Network (ILFT.NS), Indiabulls Power INDP.NS, MOIL (MOIL.NS), Polaris Financial Technology POLF.NS, Suzlon in its global small cap indices.

All changes in MSCI indices will be implemented as of the close of May 31, 2012.