* Dispute notice filed under terms of UK-India investment
treaty
* Arbitration panel will rule if no agreement reached under
treaty
* Shares in Cairn fall more than 18 percent on tax dispute
(Adds Cairn Energy share price, analyst comments)
By Karolin Schaps and Sumeet Chatterjee
LONDON/MUMBAI, March 11 Oil explorer Cairn
Energy Plc has filed a formal dispute against a demand
for more than $1.6 billion from the Indian tax department, in
the latest high-profile tax row to hit Asia's third-largest
economy.
News of the potentially costly tax liability, which dates
back to the 2007 listing of what was then its Indian operation,
wiped almost a fifth off the value of Cairn shares on Wednesday,
taking them to their lowest point since October 2008.
Cairn joins a slew of multinational firms including Vodafone
Group Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, IBM Corp
and Microsoft Corp, that have fallen foul of
India's tax collectors in recent years.
This latest dispute comes after the Indian government, led
by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had sought to reduce
tax-related litigation and move towards a tax-friendly regime to
boost much-needed foreign investment.
A few foreign companies including Vodafone and Shell have
won favourable rulings in Indian courts on some tax claims, but
many cases are still to be settled.
"This was unexpected and contradicts the taxation policy
soundings from the Modi administration since its election in
2014," brokerage Investec said in a note on Wednesday. "This
leads us to believe that the case could become political."
In a statement late on Tuesday, Cairn said the tax
investigation related to transactions carried out to reorganise
the company's structure to prepare for Cairn India Limited's
stock market flotation in 2007.
Cairn sold its majority stake in Cairn India to Vedanta
Resources Plc in 2011. The UK company's stake in Cairn
India was reduced to about 10 percent after the transaction.
Cairn said the tax department's investigation, which started
in January 2014, had stalled the sale of its outstanding holding
in the Indian venture, worth about $700 million.
Cairn said it would seek "restitution of losses" stemming
from that delay. The oil company, however, did not intend to
make any accounting provision relating to the draft tax
assessment it has received.
"Against a backdrop of regular engagement with the
government of India since January 2014 it is very disappointing
to have received a draft assessment order at this time," said
Cairn Chief Executive Simon Thomson in a statement.
Cairn said this week that its net cash balance stood at $869
million at the end of 2014. It currently has no revenue as it
focuses purely on exploration.
Tax lawyers said the tax office was able to make a demand
now on a transaction that happened in the fiscal year 2006/07
due to a 2012 law, which sought to raise claims on past deals.
The dispute notice, filed just ahead of a visit by British
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, comes under the terms of a
UK-India Investment Treaty, meaning the Indian government and
Cairn will negotiate or otherwise turn to arbitration.
(Editing by Keith Weir)