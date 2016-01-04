(Adds analyst comment, details, share movement)
By Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain
Jan 4 Oil explorer Cairn Energy Plc said
on Monday it carried out its first successful production test at
its oilfields in Senegal, sending its shares up as much as 9
percent.
The company said it had produced high-quality oil at a rate
of around 8,000 barrels per day (bopd) from its SNE-2 well
around 100 kilometres off the coast of Senegal.
The West African country is one the few where oil and gas
companies, hit by a plunge in oil prices, are still investing to
find new resources. Most companies have cut exploration budgets
and are focusing on projects that offer immediate returns.
At least two analysts said Cairn Energy's production rate at
the Senegal well was better than expected and removed
significant uncertainty about the quality of the reservoir,
which Cairn Energy estimates could hold more than a billion
barrels of oil.
"I think this confirms a strong potential for commercial
discovery," RBC Capital Markets analyst Nathan Piper told
Reuters.
Investors have been awaiting results from Cairn Energy's
Senegal project to get a better understanding of the potential
of the newly explored basin.
"The results help to confirm the overall scale and extent of
the resource base in Senegal and further appraisal activity is
expected to lead to future revision of the estimates," Chief
Executive Simon Thomson said.
Cairn Energy, which focuses purely on exploration, also said
on Monday it produced "relatively low quality" oil at a rate of
1,000 bopd at another depth in the same well.
The company is the operator and 40-percent owner of three
blocks off the coast of Senegal. Other stakeholders include oil
major ConocoPhillips, which owns 35 percent.
Shares in the company were up 1.4 percent at 160 pence at
1049 GMT, having given back some of their earlier gains.
