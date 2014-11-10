(Adds details, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON Nov 10 Oil explorer Cairn Energy
has made a second oil discovery off the coast of Senegal,
sending its shares as much as 13 percent higher on Monday.
The British-based energy firm, which currently has no
producing assets, said on Monday it had found oil at its SNE-1
well around 100 kilometres off the coast of the west African
country.
The well, located near its FAN-1 well where it found oil
last month, could hold 150-670 million barrels of recoverable
resources, Cairn said about its preliminary estimates.
Analysts said the two successful oil discoveries could
provide Cairn with an option to sell parts of its 40 percent
stake to raise cash for its 2015 exploration work in northwest
Europe and Morocco.
Cairn is the operator and 40-percent owner of three blocks
off the coast of Senegal, while other stakeholders include oil
major ConocoPhillips, which owns 35 percent.
The oil explorer has been unable to tap its $1 billion stake
in Cairn India, a business whose backdated taxation practices
are being investigated by Indian authorities.
Shares in Cairn were up 9 percent at 172 pence by 0849 GMT.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)