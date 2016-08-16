Aug 16 Oil exploration company Cairn Energy Plc raised its best estimate of reserves at its oilfields off the coast of Senegal by almost a third on Tuesday, following successful appraisal of the SNE-4 test well earlier this year.

The company said its 2C resource estimate, or its best estimate of contingent resources, for its Senegal wells had increased to 473 million barrels from its earlier forecast of 385 million barrels in May.

Cairn Energy also said that independently verified estimates of reserves in its Senegal fields were more than 2.7 billion barrels, with further exploration potential of about 500 million barrels in the region.

