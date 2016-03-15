March 15 Cairn Energy Plc said on Tuesday it had added 20 percent to its resource estimate for its oilfield off the coast of Senegal.

Cairn Energy said its 2C resource estimate, or its best estimate of contingent resources, at the SNE field had increased to 385 million barrels of oil after positive drilling results. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)