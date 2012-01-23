* Statoil to acquire 30.6 pct stake in Pitu block
* Analysts positive on entry of Arctic specialist Statoil
* Cairn shares up 0.5 pct, Statoil up 0.82 pct
By Sarah Young and Gwladys Fouche
LONDON/OSLO, Jan 23 British oil explorer
Cairn Energy is to team up with Norwegian group Statoil
to look for oil and gas in Greenland, showing industry
interest in the Arctic remains strong despite high-profile
drilling failures.
Cairn said on Monday it signed a deal which will see Statoil
acquire a 30.6 percent stake in one of Cairn's exploration
licences off the coast of Greenland, part of a long-stated plan
to get a partner to share costs exploring the region.
Cairn has led a $1.2 billion charge into the Arctic over the
past two years which has so far failed to find oil.
The oil industry hopes to open up a new multi-billion oil
province off the coast of Greenland, with Exxon Mobil,
Royal Dutch Shell and Husky Energy and others
all watching Cairn's drilling campaign closely, as they also
plan to explore there.
"The exact financial terms of the agreement are
confidential," Cairn said, adding that Statoil would pay a bonus
on signing the deal as well as some of the costs of geological
work that has already been done and certain other future
exploration costs.
Industry sources said Cairn had hoped to be carried on
future drilling costs but a lack of success to date appears to
have hit its bargaining position, although some analysts called
the partnership terms attractive.
"Arctic specialist Statoil's early entry into a part of
Cairn's Greenland acreage, on attractive terms, validates the
industry's and Cairn's long-held belief in the region's
multi-billion barrel exploration potential," Morgan Stanley
analysts said in a note.
Shares in Cairn climbed 0.5 percent to 292.1 pence at 1027
GMT, while Statoil was up 0.82 percent.
The two companies will partner on the Pitu block, the
British firm's northernmost licence which is located in a sea
known as "iceberg alley", on which it has not yet drilled a well
but over which it has gathered geological data.
Statoil is trying to turn itself into an Arctic-exploration
specialist as it builds up its presence in Alaska, Greenland,
Russia and northern Norway, where it made two significant oil
discoveries over the past year.
Drilling in the pristine Arctic is strongly opposed by
environmental groups, which have tried to disrupt Cairn's
activities there numerous times. They argue that cleaning up a
spill in the region would be very difficult due to its
remoteness and the harsh conditions.
But the potential prize is too big for oil firms to resist -
energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie has said Greenland could have
reserves of 20 billion barrels of oil which could turn the
semi-autonomous Danish island into one of the world's major new
oil regions.
Statoil already has an exposure to Greenland, owning stakes
in two offshore oil licences both operated by Shell,
and which lie close to the Pitu block.
"This is a frontier area. You have to drill a few wells
before you understand the area properly," said a spokesman for
Statoil.
Statoil also declined to give a value for the deal with
Cairn, and would not comment on whether it would seek to farm
into more Greenlandic licenses in future.