Russia's Putin, Saudi King Salman discuss Qatar crisis - Kremlin
MOSCOW, June 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussed the Qatar crisis in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
LONDON Jan 13 UK oil explorer Cairn Energy is talks about the possible sale of a stake in its Greenland exploration interests, according to an analyst note.
Cairn's exploration boss Mike Watts told an industry conference organised by investment bank Macquarie on Monday about the talks, according to a research note published by the bank on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for Cairn declined to comment on the note but said the company previously announced that it planned to seek a partner in the Greenland blocks.
ADDIS ABABA, June 12 East African leaders said late on Monday they would try and push South Sudan's warring sides to revive collapsed peace efforts and delay elections currently scheduled for August next year to a more realistic date.