MUMBAI Cairn India Ltd (CAIL.NS) has received approval from a panel set up by the environment ministry to raise oil output to 300,000 barrels per day from 200,000 at its block in Rajasthan state, according to a notice on the ministry website.

The panel, however, set some conditions for the company, including that Cairn India will have to upload the status of environment compliance, including results of monitored data, on its website and update it periodically.

Cairn India has a portfolio of nine blocks, one in Rajasthan which contains multiple assets, two on the west coast and four on the east coast of India, and one each in Sri Lanka and South Africa.

