Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in Rajasthan August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Cairn India Ltd (CAIL.NS) fall 3.2 percent.

HSBC downgrades the stock to "underweight" from "neutral" and says production from key oil field in Rajasthan will peak in fiscal year 2016.

Taking into account other production forecasts, HSBC says Cairn's earnings may have already peaked in fiscal year 2014.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)