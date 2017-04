Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Cairn India Ltd's(CAIL.NS) July-Sept operating profit may lag consensus, according to the Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates.

The oil explorer may report operating profit of 27.75 billion rupees ($452.9 million) as per SmartEstimates, while the consensus mean estimate is 28.19 billion rupees.

Cairn India, which reports results later in the day, is down 0.5 percent at 11:22 a.m.

($1 = 61.2700 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)