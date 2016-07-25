(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Vedanta
Limited's improved offer for Cairn India may
be just enough. Anil Agarwal's mining company has upped its
offer to buy out the minority shareholders in its cash-rich
Indian subsidiary. The revised cash-and-share bid still looks
far from compelling, however.
A year ago Vedanta offered one of its shares for each Cairn
India share, plus a preference share worth 10 rupees that can be
redeemed after 30 days or 18 months. Now the Indian mining group
has thrown in another three preference shares, effectively
quadrupling the value of the cash sweetener. All in all, Cairn
India shareholders are getting a 9.1 percent premium based on
closing prices on Friday. Vedanta says its revised offer - which
values the 40 percent of Cairn India it does not own at $2.4
billion - is final, although that is not legally binding.
Agarwal can't improve the share swap ratio because that
would leave his London-listed holding company, Vedanta Resources
, with less than half of the enlarged group. That would
undermine the purpose of the exercise, which is to allow Agarwal
to funnel Cairn India's cash up to the indebted parent.
By improving the deferred cash payout, the Indian tycoon is
effectively distributing just under $500 million of Cairn
India's cash to its own shareholders - equivalent to around 15
percent of Cairn's cash pile, which stood at $2.9 billion at the
end of March.
Agarwal needs to win the approval of a majority of minority
investors. Stakes held by Life Insurance Corporation of India
and London-listed Cairn Energy amount to almost half of
the independent shares. LIC and Cairn Energy must weigh the
risks of remaining invested in a pure-play oil group controlled
by Vedanta against becoming part of the diversified mining
group.
Oil prices have slumped 26.1 percent since the original
offer was made over one year ago - whereas the price of the
basket of commodities that Vedanta is exposed to has declined
just 5.5 percent over the same period. Cairn India also faces a
$3.2 billion retrospective tax demand from Indian authorities,
which may make some shareholders more likely to accept the
offer. Indian buyouts and takeovers rarely come with big
premiums - so it is possible that Agarwal's bittersweet premium
could be just enough.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Vedanta Limited, the Indian mining and energy group, on
July 22 sweetened the terms of an offer to buy out the minority
investors in its cash-rich subsidiary Cairn India.
- Under the new offer, shareholders would receive one
Vedanta Ltd share for every Cairn India share they hold, plus
four preference shares worth 10 rupees each, paying an annual
7.5 percent coupon. The preference shares can be redeemed at par
after 30 days and after 18 months.
- The original offer, made in June 2015, was composed of one
share in Vedanta Ltd and one 10-rupee preference share. At the
time, the bid implied a premium of 7.3 percent for Cairn shares
excluding the value of the coupon. The new offer implies a
premium of 9.1 percent.
- The deal requires the approval of Cairn's minority
shareholders at a meeting scheduled for Sept. 12.
- Reuters: Vedanta sweetens Cairn India deal terms after
takeover delayed
