MUMBAI, July 21 Cairn India Chief
Executive Mayank Ashar said on Tuesday the firm's proposed
buyout by parent Vedanta Ltd was "on track", brushing
off demands from some minority shareholders for a higher price
tag.
Under the $2.3 billion deal to buy out minorities in Cairn
India, shareholders in the country's largest private sector
crude oil producer will get one share in Vedanta and one
redeemable preference share.
Speaking to reporters after attending his first annual
shareholder meeting, Ashar, who joined Cairn India in November,
said the company had received a "variety of perspectives" on the
deal, a majority of which were positive.
He dismissed concerns that opposing investors could derail
the deal -- fears that sent Cairn India shares down 3 percent on
Tuesday, touching their lowest level in more than six years at
one point.
"At the end of the day, the shareholders will make up their
mind. What I saw was fairly positive reaction to the merger,"
Ashar said, when asked about shareholder concerns on the deal.
The buyout by Vedanta, controlled by billionaire Anil
Agarwal, is being seen by many as a test for India's new
shareholder protection law. Under the new provision, more than
half of Cairn India's minority shareholders must vote in favour
of the deal for it to go through.
That means the fate of the deal could be sealed by its
largest minority shareholders, including former parent Cairn
Energy Plc and state insurer Life Insurance Corp (LIC),
which together own close to 19 percent of Cairn India.
An official at LIC told Reuters this week the firm had
reservations about the deal, and had raised them with Cairn
India management.
Shareholders have complained about the price and the timing
of the deal: they say Vedanta is taking advantage of a sharp
fall in Cairn India's share price. Some shareholders at the
meeting on Tuesday said they also did not want debt-laden
Vedanta to have unfettered access to Cairn's cash.
"The majority shareholders may be same, but as far as
minority shareholders are concerned, this is our company," said
an official at a fund manager which is a minority shareholder in
Cairn, with a stake of around 1 percent.
"Why should these cash reserves go to another company?"
Mumbai-listed Vedanta, operating unit of London-listed
mining giant Vedanta Resources Plc, owns a 59.88 percent
stake in Cairn India.
