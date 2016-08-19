MUMBAI Aug 19 Vedanta Ltd's chief
executive said the diversified Indian miner received
"constructive feedback" from minority shareholders in Cairn
India Ltd to a sweetened buyout offer, and was hopeful
it can clinch the long-delayed deal.
"We have reached out to all shareholders and we have held
constructive discussions across the board...We look forward to
the vote in the coming weeks," said Vedanta Chief Executive Tom
Albanese, speaking in an interview with Reuters on Friday.
Last month, Vedanta revised the terms of an offer aimed at
buying out the minority stake in Cairn India that it does not
already own, after an initial offer stalled and a deal remained
in limbo for months.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)