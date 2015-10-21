Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
MUMBAI Cairn India Ltd, India's largest private sector crude oil producer, reported a smaller-than-expected 70 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Wednesday after foreign exchange gains and lower taxes helped offset slumping oil prices.
Consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter fell to 6.73 billion rupees ($103.28 million) from 22.78 billion rupees a year earlier.
But that handily beat consensus estimates for a profit of 5.88 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Cairn said it booked forex gains of 3.81 billion rupees while its tax expenses fell from the April-June quarter.
Revenue fell 44 percent from a year earlier to 22.42 billion rupees in the second quarter.
Cairn said average Brent crude prices fell 18 percent in July-September compared with the previous quarter, hurting average oil realisations.
However, Cairn India said it was optimistic of meeting its production targets for 2015-16.
($1 = 65.1225 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
TOKYO Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, helped by rising optimism on the technology industry and easing concerns over North Korea, while the dollar edged up to one-month high versus the yen.