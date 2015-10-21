MUMBAI Oct 21 Cairn India Ltd, India's largest private sector crude oil producer, reported a smaller-than-expected 70 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Wednesday after foreign exchange gains and lower taxes helped offset slumping oil prices.

Consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter fell to 6.73 billion rupees ($103.28 million) from 22.78 billion rupees a year earlier.

But that handily beat consensus estimates for a profit of 5.88 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Cairn said it booked forex gains of 3.81 billion rupees while its tax expenses fell from the April-June quarter.

Revenue fell 44 percent from a year earlier to 22.42 billion rupees in the second quarter.

Cairn said average Brent crude prices fell 18 percent in July-September compared with the previous quarter, hurting average oil realisations.

However, Cairn India said it was optimistic of meeting its production targets for 2015-16. ($1 = 65.1225 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)