Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in Rajasthan August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Cairn India Ltd(CAIL.NS) gain 2.3 percent after Brent oil futures rebound from a nearly four-month low, while the rupee hits nearly two-month low versus the U.S. dollar

Higher crude oil prices and a weaker rupee help oil exploration firms such as Cairn India, which sells crude in dollars, analysts say.

Brent crude edged towards $106 a barrel in Asia, after gaining nearly $2 per barrel on Friday as traders covered short positions, while Iran and six world powers failed to reach a deal on Tehran's nuclear programme.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)