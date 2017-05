MUMBAI, June 15 Shares of Vedanta Ltd and Cairn India Ltd rose in pre-open trade on Monday after Vedanta offered to buy out minorities in cash-rich oil unit Cairn India in a $2.3 billion deal.

Vedanta shares gained about 2 percent in pre-open trade, while Cairn India shares were up 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)