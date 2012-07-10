Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in Rajasthan August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Morgan Stanley resumes coverage on Cairn India (CAIL.NS) with "overweight" rating and a target price of 416 rupees.

The investment bank says Cairn also its "top pick" in the Asia exploration & production sector due to "high" production growth, increasing reserve base, "strong" free cash flow and as "key" gainer of weaker rupee.

Morgan Stanley says a special dividend "is a possibility" considering "large" amount of cash in the balance sheet.

Key risks include falling crude prices, geo-political risks and more potential stake sales from Cairn Energy (CNE.L).

Cairn shares last up 1.1 percent at 312.20 rupees.

