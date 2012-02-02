MUMBAI Feb 2 Cairn India CEO
Rahul Dhir has raised 512.68 million rupees ($10.5 million) by
selling half his stake in the oil and gas producer ahead of
receiving another round of stock options.
Dhir sold 1.5 million shares between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1,
Cairn said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
Cairn did not disclose a reason for the sale, but sources
with knowledge of the matter said proceeds would be used to pay
capital gains taxes and to buy new shares under a stock option
plan.
Cairn India shares slipped 2.3 percent after the sale of the
shares raised concerns about Dhir's future, traders said.
London-listed miner Vedanta Resources acquired a
majority stake in Cairn India late last year in an $8.7 billion
deal, buying most of the stake from British explorer Cairn
Energy Plc.
The new options are part of an incentive agreement reached
between Dhir and Cairn India ahead of its 2006 initial public
offering in 2006.
Under the deal, he was entitled to stock options for 6.71
million shares in three tranches.
Dhir, who has been CEO since August 2006, is eligible to
receive the last tranche of options for 2.24 million shares once
the company achieves oil production of 150,000 barrels per day
from its Rajasthan block for 30 consecutive days.
Cairn India said last month it expected to reach production
of 175,000 barrels per day from its fields in the western Indian
state of Rajasthan by the end of the current fiscal year in
March. It currently produces 125,000 barrels per day.
The free options will allow Dhir to buy Cairn India shares
at a price of 33.70 rupees each. The stock closed at 339 rupees
on Thursday.
Dhir last sold Cairn India shares in August 2009.