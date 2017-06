Sept 24 Cairn Energy is selling an 8 percent stake in India-focused oil explorer Cairn India in a deal that could raise up to $940 million, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

Cairn Energy is selling nearly 153 million shares of Cairn India for between 317.90 rupees and 328.30 rupees per share, said the source, declining to named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.