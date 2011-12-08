Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in Rajasthan August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

LONDON Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.L) completed its long-delayed $8.7 billion purchase of a majority stake in Cairn Energy Plc's (CNE.L) Indian unit, more than a year after the deal was first announced, in a move that turns India-focused Vedanta into a diversified resources group.

London-listed Vedanta now holds 58.5 percent of Cairn India (CAIL.NS), it said on Thursday, of which 20 percent is held through its Sesa Goa SESA.NS unit.

Cairn Energy, which will retain a 22 percent stake in Cairn India, confirmed it would return around $3.5 billion to shareholders.

Cairn Energy agreed in August last year to sell a majority stake in Cairn India to Vedanta. But the sale, one of the largest in India's energy sector, was delayed for months due to a disagreement over royalty payments.

"Today marks a key milestone for Vedanta as it puts to bed a deal drawn out for well over a year that has contributed to underperformance on fears of deal terms uncertainty and balance sheet stress," analysts at Liberum said in a note.

"Oil has been a solid performer over the course of 2011 ... we see the Cairn India inclusion as the key factor in repairing Vedanta's balance sheet and boosting bottom-line performance."

