Australia shares see best day in 7 mnths; NZ slightly up
June 13 Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday after a long weekend, recording their biggest intra-day gain in seven months, helped by gains in financials and energy stocks.
NEW DELHI Dec 5 India's interior ministry has cleared British oil firm Cairn Energy's $6 billion deal to sell a stake in its Indian business to Vedanta Resources in the final government approval needed, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Cairn Energy has been waiting for more than a year to conclude the deal which will see miner Vedanta buy a majority stake in oil producer Cairn India.
Vedanta said in November it expected to complete the deal within this quarter.
A spokeswoman for the interior ministry could not comment immediately.
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale