US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as earnings lead charge
* Dow up 0.98 pct, S&P 500 up 0.90 pct, Nasdaq up 1.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
April 3 Cairn Energy Plc -
* Has received two further notices from indian income tax department
* CUHL has filed a nil return for year in question on grounds that none of transactions undertaken by it during that fiscal year is chargeable to tax in India
* Second notice, dated 31 March 2014, claims cuhl should have withheld tax on dividends paid to its parent company, cairn energy plc
* First, dated 29 March 2014, is a request made to cairn energy plc to file a tax return for fiscal year ended 31 march 2007. Cairn intends to file a nil return for this notice
* Has stated that it intends to take whatever steps are necessary to protect company's interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
