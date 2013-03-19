LONDON, March 19 British oil firm Cairn Energy signed a deal to acquire an interest in Senegal for the first time, as it continues to broaden its reach beyond Greenland, where expensive drilling has yet to yield results.

Cairn made its name with huge oil discoveries in India in 2004, before partially selling out and shifting focus to frontier exploration in Greenland.

The company said on Tuesday it will acquire stakes in three exploration areas off the coast of Senegal in West Africa, the latest move in a repositioning exercise which has involved it spending around $1 billion on buying two companies in the UK and Norwegian North Sea, and also entering Morocco.

Cairn was a FTSE 100 company until dropping out of the index last year, having made a $3.5 billion cash return to shareholders from a sell-down of its stake in Cairn India .

It will start drilling exploration wells off the coast of Morocco and Senegal later in 2013, and plans to make a decision this year about drilling another well off the coast of Greenland in 2014.

The company has in the last few years spent around $1.2 billion on drilling in Greenland, where it signed a partnership deal with Norway's Statoil in 2012, but has so far failed to find oil.

On Tuesday, it posted profit after tax for 2012 of $73 million, after foreign exchange gains and other finance income were offset by its unsuccessful exploration activities and administration costs.

Analysts at Investec downgraded Cairn to "hold" from "buy".

"While Cairn remains well-funded, we see limited material catalysts in the near-term," the broker said.

Cairn said it had $1.6 billion of cash at the end of December. It also retains a 10 percent stake in Cairn India, worth about $1 billion.

Shares in the company traded down 1 percent to 287 pence at 1159 GMT.