* 67 pct of shareholders vote against remuneration report
* Vote against follows Cairn investor disapproval of pay
earlier in 2012
LONDON May 17 British oil explorer Cairn Energy
said investors holding two thirds of its stock voted
against executive pay awards in one of the biggest rebellions to
take place yet in the 'shareholder spring' of salary
disapproval.
A growing number of investors in British companies are
registering their disapproval at rates of executive pay.
The shareholder revolts follow public anger at big pay rises
for executives at a time when many Britons are feeling the pinch
as a result of high inflation and weak wage growth.
The 67 percent vote against Cairn's remuneration report at
its annual meeting on Thursday is the second time in six months
that shareholders have expressed their aversion to the company's
pay plans.
Following pressure from investors, Cairn dropped plans to
award chairman and founder Bill Gammell share options worth 2.5
million pounds in January.
Thursday's 'no' vote, however, will have no immediate
consequences beyond embarrassing headlines as the votes on
remuneration reports are non-binding, something which could
change in future.
Business minister Vince Cable has spoken of "ludicrous"
levels of executive pay that are "getting way out of line with
performance" and is proposing to enhance the voting rights of
investors, including introducing an annual binding vote on
future remuneration policy.
The vote against Cairn's executive salaries is one of the
biggest to date, topping the nearly 50 percent votes against
remuneration reports at newspaper group Trinity Mirror
and bookmaker William Hill.
On Thursday Prudential, Britain's No. 1 insurer,
said investors holding almost a third of its shares voted
against its executive pay plans.
"We have listened to shareholders' concerns, having had
extensive dialogue with investors in recent weeks. Cairn has
learned from the recent consultation and is committed to
listening closely to shareholders views on governance," said
Jackie Sheppard, Cairn's new chairman of its remuneration
committee in a statement.
Shareholders owning 27 million shares refused to vote for
Cairn's remuneration report, withholding their votes, while
investors owning 11 percent of shares opposed former Scotland
rugby international Bill Gammell's re-election as chairman.