* Cairn agrees deal to buy UK-focused Nautical Petroleum

* Offers 450 pence per Nautical share

* Deal is second acquisition in North Sea this year

LONDON, June 13 British oil firm Cairn Energy said it agreed to buy UK-focused Nautical Petroleum for 414 million pounds ($644 million), its second North Sea acquisition as part of a move to balance its high-risk exploration strategy in Greenland.

Cairn said on Wednesday that it would pay 450 pence for each Nautical share, representing a 51 percent premium to Nautical's closing price on Tuesday.

Having failed so far to find oil in Greenland where it has focused its energies in the past two years, Cairn said in March that it would look to spend some of its $1.2 billion cash pile to build up a business which would be producing oil in the near-term.

The company embarked on this strategy in April, buying privately-held Agora Oil & Gas for $450 million.

"This acquisition is another step towards building a balanced portfolio of transformational exploration, appraisal and development assets, and complements our recent acquisition of Agora to help build a platform in North West Europe," said Cairn's Chief Executive Simon Thomson in a statement.

Cairn said it had already received acceptances from investors owning 27.25 percent of Nautical shares and that it expected the deal to complete in August.