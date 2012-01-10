* Says each shareholder to receive 1.60 pounds per share
* Says remaining proceeds to pursue other growth
opportunities
LONDON Jan 10 Oil explorer Cairn Energy
said it would return 1.60 pounds per share in cash to
investors, as part of a well-flagged plan to distribute $3.5
billion from the proceeds of the part sale of its Indian oil
business.
Cairn said on Tuesday that shareholders would receive 1.60
pounds per share by means of a B share structure and they could
opt to receive the cash as income or capital or a combination of
both.
Shareholders have been waiting for the distribution since
August 2010 when Cairn first announced plans to divest a 40
percent stake in Cairn India to London-listed miner
Vedanta Resources.
The firm said at that time it would return substantial funds
to shareholders upon completion of sale.
The deal, which saw Vedanta pay Cairn $5.5 billion for the
stake, was delayed for months due to a disagreement over royalty
payments, and finally completed in December.
"The remainder of the proceeds will be used to pursue other
material growth opportunities with the aim of creating and
realising further value for shareholders in the future," Cairn
chief executive Simon Thomson said in a statement.
Cairn said it had $4.7 billion in cash at the end of
December, leaving it with $1.2 billion to spend after the
distribution. The firm has substantial acreage in Greenland and
has recently said it is lining up exploration opportunities in
Lebanon.
The cash return is conditional upon shareholder approval at
a meeting scheduled for Jan. 30, Cairn added.
Shares in Cairn traded up 2.7 percent to 268.9 pence at 1005
GMT, outperforming the European index of oil and gas companies
which was 0.9 percent higher.