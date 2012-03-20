* Looking to develop and produce projects
* Sees Mediterranean region as core
* Declines comment on interest in Falkland projects
* Shares up 0.9 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, March 20 British oil explorer Cairn
Energy said it will spend some of its $1.2 billion of
cash on deals in oil development and production as it seeks new
projects to offset its exposure to exploration in Greenland.
"We do have that exposure to transformational exploration
currently in the portfolio," Chief Executive Simon Thomson said.
"So naturally, what we're also looking at for the new growth
opportunities are potential appraisal, development and
potentially even also producing properties."
"That balance will give us the sustainable cash flow to
continue to be able to fund our transformational exploration,"
he told reporters on a call on Tuesday.
Cairn, whose main exploration assets are in Greenland and
which earlier this year returned $3.5 billion to shareholders
from the proceeds of a disposal of a stake in its Indian
business, said it has $1.2 billion to spend on new
opportunities.
Analysts said that Cairn could access further funds of up to
$2.9 billion by selling its remaining 22 percent stake in its
Indian business, Cairn India.
Thomson said that the company regarded the Mediterranean
region as core to its future, but added that the company was not
"geographically constrained".
He declined comment on whether Cairn was interested in
opportunities in the British-governed Falkland Islands, where
Rockhopper is seeking a partner to help fund the
development of an oil field it has found there. Any deal in the
Falklands will be controversial as Argentina claims sovereignty
over the South Atlantic territory.
"It's got to have a balance of political, commercial and
technical risk that satisfies us," Thomson said of the new
opportunities the firm would consider.
In January, Cairn was named by industry sources as a firm
that had spoken to Rockhopper.
Cairn, which said last year it was lining up exploration
opportunities in Lebanon and Cyprus, also said on Tuesday that
it would seek further exploration opportunities in Spain, where
it already has licences.
A $1.2 billion drilling campaign in Greenland has dominated
Cairn's activities over the past two years but the company has
failed to find oil.
Thomson said Cairn would narrow its focus in Greenland,
where it has extensive acreage and will seek to bring in more
partners in future, following a deal with Statoil in
January.
"We will be drilling again in Greenland but not at current
equity levels. We're very focused on the Pitu block with
Statoil. We have a whole lot of other acreage, we're busy
working on that, there will come a logical time when it's right
to bring partners in," he said.
Shares in Cairn, which was demoted from Britain's blue-chip
index earlier this month, traded up 0.9 percent to 334.9
pence at 0944 GMT, valuing the firm at 1.8 billion pounds.