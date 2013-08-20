By Sarah Young
LONDON Aug 20 Britain's Cairn Energy
said new exploration in northwest Africa and Ireland, with
drilling due to start in weeks, is more likely to succeed than
in Greenland, where it has spent $1.2 billion without finding
oil.
After its primary focus on Greenland in 2010 and 2011, the
company has spent the past 18 months building up a portfolio of
exploration licences in Africa and Ireland.
Cairn said it will drill at least five exploration wells
over the next 12 months, two off the coast of Morocco, two off
the coast of Senegal, and one off the west coast of Ireland, all
of which have a 20 to 25 percent chance of success.
"The previous campaigns in Greenland were very much
reconnaissance campaigns. They were one in 10, (or) 10 percent
chance of success ... so this is a different programme, a
different, different style," Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mike
Watts told reporters on Tuesday.
The company also had access to 3-D seismic information, the
latest geological technology, when it made decisions about the
new drilling campaign, Watts said, which was not the case for
the Greenland exploration.
Spending on frontier exploration in the 2013-2014 period
will come in at $510 million, Cairn said.
"Any one of these wells is potentially game-changing for the
company," Chief Executive Simon Thomson said.
Cairn will start drilling the first well in Morocco in
September. The programme in total will target over 4 billion
barrels of oil equivalent of mean un-risked gross prospective
resource, it said.
The company, which is also building a production portfolio
in the North Sea, said it was involved in a number of asset
exchanges there, including selling a 6 percent position in the
Mariner oil field in Britain and acquiring stakes in two
Norwegian licences.
Analysts at Jefferies said Cairn's valuation looked
attractive, maintaining their "buy" rating.
"The long wait for the start of Cairn's high-impact drilling
programme is nearly over," they said.
Cairn's shares, which are down around 50 percent from an
all-time high hit during the Greenland drilling campaign in
August 2010, slipped 0.1 percent in mid-morning trading, ahead
of the European oil and gas index, which was down 1
percent.
After spending $1.2 billion in recent years to explore in
Greenland, Cairn said it would make a decision before the end of
this year on whether to drill another well there in the second
half of 2014.