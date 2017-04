Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in Rajasthan August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

LONDON British explorer Cairn Energy (CNE.L) said it had been contacted by India's income tax department to discuss income tax assessments for the year ended March 31, 2007.

It said on Friday it was co-operating to provide the necessary documentation and information and would update the market in due course.

While talks are ongoing, Cairn Energy said it had been instructured by the income tax department to hold its shares in Cairn India(CAIL.NS).

