Wall Street opens higher as govt shutdown averted
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Cairn India Ltd (CAIL.NS) slump 4.5 percent as its net profit lags some analysts' estimates, especially after adjusting for other income.
Cairn India's January-March net profit rose 18.4 percent to 30.35 billion rupees ($497.1 million) from a year earlier, the company said in a statement after the market close on Wednesday.
The oil and gas explorer's net profit was helped by a more than fourfold jump in other income to 3.20 billion rupees from a year earlier.
Dealers also cite disappointment over the company's production outlook at its Rajasthan block.
($1 = 61.0550 rupees)
LONDON Oil edged below $52 a barrel on Monday as rising crude output and drilling in the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.