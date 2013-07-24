India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Cairn India (CAIL.NS), a unit of London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.L), will invest more than $3 billion over the next three years to explore and produce more oil, its chairman said on Wednesday.
The investment will be fully funded from Cairn India's cash resources and will target adding 530 million barrels of oil to its reserves, Navin Agarwal told an annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai.
"We have a well-balanced portfolio of exploration, development and producing assets and a clear plan, which will see us aggressively pursue exploration and development opportunities in the months and years ahead," he said.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.