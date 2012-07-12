NEW DELHI, July 12 Cairn India plans to raise oil output from its Rajasthan block to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 175,00 bpd currently, an oil ministry source said.

The source said India's upstream regulator, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, will give a view on Cairn's proposals in 1-2 weeks. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)