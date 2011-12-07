Sesa Goa Ltd SESA.NS, owned by miner Vedanta Resources (VED.L), said on Wednesday it has bought an additional 1.5 percent stake in Cairn India Ltd (CAIL.NS) at an average price of 325 rupees a share through a stock market deal.

Sesa Goa said the firm and a unit bought the shares from Cairn UK Holdings Ltd through a block deal on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

After the deal, Sesa Goa holds 20 percent of Cairn India, it said in a statement.

Vedanta is buying a majority stake in Cairn India from British oil firm Cairn Energy (CNE.L) in a $6 billion deal.

