MILAN, July 18 Italian media businessman Urbano
Cairo said on Thursday he purchased 11.9 million shares in RCS
MediaGroup during the last few days.
The shares correspond to a stake of around 2.9 percent of
RCS's ordinary capital, according to Reuters calculations.
Cairo, the controlling shareholder in advertising and TV
company Cairo Communication, has made the purchase as
an individual investor, according to a statement.
Earlier this week, RCS announced final results of a vital
410 million euros ($537 million) rights issue with carmaker Fiat
emerging as the largest shareholder.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
