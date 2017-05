Jan 27 Crcam Sud Rhone Alpes :

* Q4 net income 26.4 million euros ($29.98 million), up 4.8 percent

* FY net income group share 125.1 million euros versus 110.9 million euros last year

* FY net banking income 419.1 million euros versus 430.1 million euros last year