TORONTO, April 15 Canada's second biggest public
pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said on
Friday that Andreas Beroutsos had decided to step down as
executive vice president, private equity and infrastructure.
Beroutsos, a former director and senior partner at McKinsey
& Company, joined the Caisse in May 2014 with a remit to oversee
the pension fund's private equity investments outside of Quebec,
where it is based.
In a statement, Beroutsos said he wanted to spend more time
with his family in New York.
The pension fund said he will stay on for a few months to
ensure an orderly transition to his as yet unnamed successor and
will continue to represent the Caisse on certain boards of
directors.
