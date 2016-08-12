TORONTO Aug 12 Caisse de depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada's second-biggest public pension fund, reported an average return on its investments of 2 percent in the first half of 2016, a sharp decline from its performance in 2015.

The Caisse, which manages pension plans in the mostly French-speaking province of Quebec, said its net assets grew to C$255 billion, compared with C$248 billion at the end of 2015.

For all of 2015, the Caisse achieved an average return of 9.1 percent. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)