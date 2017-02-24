MONTREAL Feb 24 The head of Canada's second-largest pension fund said on Friday that rising protectionism in the United States would likely lead to more Canadian companies trying to buy U.S. platforms.

"If there is more protectionism in the United States you will probably see more Canadian companies trying to acquire U.S. -based platforms," Michael Sabia, chief executive of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, told reporters.

"We're in a period of very heightened uncertainty." (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)