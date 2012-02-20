PARIS Feb 20 French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations on Monday said deputy chief executive Antoine Gosset-Grainville would take the helm of the company on a temporary basis in case of absence of Chief Executive Augustin de Romanet.

Gosset-Grainville has been deputy chief executive of CDC since May 1, 2010.

A CDC spokesman earlier denied reports that de Romanet, whose term as CEO of the state bank ends in the coming months, was a candidate to take the helm at water and waste company Veolia Environnement. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)