PARIS Feb 20 French state-owned bank
Caisse des Depots et Consignations on Monday said
deputy chief executive Antoine Gosset-Grainville would take the
helm of the company on a temporary basis in case of absence of
Chief Executive Augustin de Romanet.
Gosset-Grainville has been deputy chief executive of CDC
since May 1, 2010.
A CDC spokesman earlier denied reports that de Romanet,
whose term as CEO of the state bank ends in the coming months,
was a candidate to take the helm at water and waste company
Veolia Environnement.
