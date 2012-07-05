MADRID, July 5 Spanish banking group La Caixa said on Thursday it cut its indirect stake in motorway operator Abertis to 29.9 percent, preventing any potential obligation to launch a full takeover bid for the company.

Abertis has said it plans to increase shares held as treasury stock, a move that would have lifted La Caixa's indirect stake in the company to levels that would oblige a full bid. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)