Banks, utilities steady European shares ahead of UK election
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Recasts, adds quotes and detail)
MADRID, July 5 Spanish banking group La Caixa said on Thursday it cut its indirect stake in motorway operator Abertis to 29.9 percent, preventing any potential obligation to launch a full takeover bid for the company.
Abertis has said it plans to increase shares held as treasury stock, a move that would have lifted La Caixa's indirect stake in the company to levels that would oblige a full bid. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
BEIJING, June 7 China's foreign exchange reserves rose in May for a fourth consecutive month and by more than markets had expected, as stringent capital control measures and a weakening in the dollar helped staunch outflows.